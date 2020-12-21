Teacher of the Year: Marlene Elifrits, Garfield Elementary

What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?

I feel that I bring a lot of patience and flexibility. Sometimes our days don’t go as planned and my students always look to me to see how I handle the situation. I am very organized and encourage perseverance. As I said before, I am also a little silly at times because I like to make them laugh.

How would you describe your classroom?

My classroom is calm, structured and at times a little silly. I like to build a community where students feel the sense of belonging. I like to use some of my Tribes training to provide a very safe and supportive environment. Every morning, I start our day with a community circle where students can feel that they are included and that their voice is being heard in a positive way by everyone. We all value differences and celebrate achievements.

How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?

I continue to make myself better by staying positive, organized and continue working closely with my 3rd grade teammates.

What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?