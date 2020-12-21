Teacher of the Year: Marlene Elifrits, Garfield Elementary

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
I started life guarding and teaching swim lessons when I was 17 years old and really enjoyed working with kids. I then started a coaching position with a local swim club and eventually when I moved to Oklahoma, I became a head swim coach at Bixby YMCA. I loved the feeling of making a difference.
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
My goal every year is to adapt and change with the times. Every year, education changes, students change and teachers change. I feel like my goal is to continue to be flexible and grow from each and every obstacle.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
Each day my students come to class with a story to tell. They are happy and energetic and ready to show me how much they can do. It makes me smile everyday because I can see the determination on their faces to be my “rock star”. I love to be able to laugh with my students everyday especially when they catch me making a mistake or being silly.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I feel that I bring a lot of patience and flexibility. Sometimes our days don’t go as planned and my students always look to me to see how I handle the situation. I am very organized and encourage perseverance. As I said before, I am also a little silly at times because I like to make them laugh.
How would you describe your classroom?
My classroom is calm, structured and at times a little silly. I like to build a community where students feel the sense of belonging. I like to use some of my Tribes training to provide a very safe and supportive environment. Every morning, I start our day with a community circle where students can feel that they are included and that their voice is being heard in a positive way by everyone. We all value differences and celebrate achievements.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I continue to make myself better by staying positive, organized and continue working closely with my 3rd grade teammates.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
The biggest positive for me is that I got to learn new things on the computer through google classroom. Many things were new to me and I also was learning with my students. I also got to spend time on my google classroom with some fantastic students and families. I feel like it brought me a lot closer to my classroom families and learned some of their needs.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
Being successful means achieving a goal. My goal as an educator is to reach the needs of students. I have always wanted to be that teacher that can inspire students to love school and come to school everyday with the idea of having their own success.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
I feel that a good combination of activities is what students need in order to succeed. I use technology, student led activities, hands-on and our “back to basics” of reading, writing and arithmetic.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?
I am in elementary, so I teach all subjects except music, physical education and S.T.E.A.M. The subjects I teach everyday are integral to a young student’s life because they are the foundation to being a good student and being successful.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
When teachers teach a young grade, we definitely have barriers and obstacles to overcome. We do have to practice learning procedures everyday in order to thrive. Our students stay with us all day long, which means we have to have a positive classroom environment that helps lay the foundation to a successful classroom management system. In teaching, our barriers don’t always have to do with the physical classroom and the students. We also have challenges with the community, families, government and curriculum. Each year something new has been added to our duties or new programs have been set for each grade. In order to maintain a successful classroom and overcome these challenges, we, as a school have to stay together, be positive and helpful to one another.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Perseverant
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I enjoy working with so many talented teachers and staff. We have such caring and charismatic people around the building. People in my building are friendly, helpful and a joy to be around. I mostly love the students of our building. For the most part, our students are happy and energetic and want to be here to learn. I also enjoy having the freedom to be creative and innovative with activities and classwork.
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
I use a program called “Classroom Dojo.” It is a positive point system which allows parents and guardians to see how their student is doing on a daily basis and they can also communicate with me in a text message via Dojo. I also encourage parents to email me with any questions or concerns along with any phone calls that may need to happen throughout the year.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
Being named “Teacher of the Year” is such an honor. I know our school has many talented teachers and to be among the best is a great feeling. I learn new things about teaching every day of every year. I am so glad that everyone in my school has chosen me to be their teacher of the year. I work hard everyday and strive to be the best.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
One letter I received from a past student, who is a brother to one of my present students, told me that he is so glad I received TOY because I was the BEST and the funniest and he always wished I could move to the next grade with him. I don’t want them to only remember me because I was “silly” or “the best,” but I want them to remember that I was caring, enthusiastic, encouraging and that I actually taught them something.
