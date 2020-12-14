Teacher of the Year: Kim Rose, Pratt Elementary

The Leader is continuing a series that will spotlight each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
I have always loved working with children. While growing up in Miami, I worked with children at my church and babysat a lot. I knew that I wanted to make a difference in their lives.
What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?
I want to teach something new to my students each day. I want to make them feel loved, make them smile and laugh each day.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
I love greeting them at my door each morning and seeing their sweet faces. I love to hear their stories & watch them learn new things!
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I try and get to know each and every student in my classroom. I want to form a special relationship with each one of them that will last after them leaving my classroom.
How would you describe your classroom?
My classroom is comfortable and welcoming to everyone. I want my kids to know that they are loved and that they are in a room that is full of learning, fun and it's safe.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I try to stay focused, positive, and helpful to everyone.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
I firmly believe that most children learn better in person and in a classroom setting with their friends. They need that one on one instruction with their teacher in class. Children need the social interaction with friends too. I pray that we can stay in school safely. Children and teachers need it!
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I love my kids and truly want to teach them and see them learn.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
I have a semi-structured classroom. I do a combination of the whole group, small group, and peer grouping in my room. I try to do a lot of hands-on activities with manipulatives and some art activities. I believe in teaching organizational skills and responsibility to my second graders.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student's life?
Reading is everything. Second grade is an important year to fill in the gaps for the struggling readers and provide enrichment to the ones who are more advanced.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
I wish we could get more one on one help for the kids who struggle with the basic skills of reading. I feel that the help and resources have gotten a lot better the last couple of years with more intervention. I am so thankful that we have our tier 2 paraprofessionals and tier 3 teacher to pull out smaller groups at school.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Caring
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I love my new principal, the teachers at my school and my two teaching partners! We are like a big family and that's so nice!
How do you engage with your students' parents?
I make phone calls when needed, message them or send texts to them when their child is being recognized at school. I visit with them when I'm outside doing car rider duty or if I see them out in public.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
I am very humbled and honored to be chosen by my peers. Each one of them is so deserving of this honor. They are all great teachers!
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
That I loved them and that I loved teaching them!
