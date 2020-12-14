Teacher of the Year: Kim Rose, Pratt Elementary

What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?

I wish we could get more one on one help for the kids who struggle with the basic skills of reading. I feel that the help and resources have gotten a lot better the last couple of years with more intervention. I am so thankful that we have our tier 2 paraprofessionals and tier 3 teacher to pull out smaller groups at school.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Caring

What do you enjoy about working at your school?

I love my new principal, the teachers at my school and my two teaching partners! We are like a big family and that's so nice!

How do you engage with your students' parents?

I make phone calls when needed, message them or send texts to them when their child is being recognized at school. I visit with them when I'm outside doing car rider duty or if I see them out in public.

What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?