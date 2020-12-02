Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Holland, Charles Page Freshman Academy

The Leader is beginning a series that will spotlight each of the nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
Teaching found me! I was working in a different field but was not experiencing the job satisfaction one would hope to find. I was approached by an acquaintance about the position of education coordinator at a Boys’ Ranch and the rest is history!
What’s a goal you’ve set for
yourself as an educator?
I want my student’s to overcome their feelings of intimidation when it comes to math. My subject area tends to get a bad rap but so often if my students can just get a little confidence under their belt, there’s nothing that can stand in the way of their success!
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
I absolutely love the interaction I get to have with my students every day! I try to make sure they are comfortable in my space. They share their ups and downs, their victories and trials and are always quick to joke with me. I’m so lucky to get to be part of their lives.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I love what I teach and I want my kids to love it too! I use a lot of memory devices to help my students remember the material ... some of them are so silly they can’t help but remember the skills! I also think that I have a knack for making modifications when needed and relating to my students.
How would you describe your classroom?
My classroom is laid back. We keep the lights low and I try to create an environment where everyone is comfortable. I teach more through conversations than lectures so there is constant interaction between myself and my students.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
I think the unique challenges that have been part of the recent pandemic have taught me, my coworkers, and my students just how resilient we are! There have definitely been hurdles to overcome but each one helped us be reminded that we are capable of so much!
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I love the ‘ah-ha’ moments! When my students get excited because a concept clicks, it’s the best feeling in the world! I am always open to new methods of delivering material and try to keep the lines of communication open so my students feel comfortable letting me know if my delivery isn’t quite working for them. I think it’s important for my students to see me as human ... not everything I do is going to be a smashing success but I think they can learn a lot from me when they see me adapting to each situation.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I love learning! I am always willing to give something new a try and willing to admit when those ventures occasionally fall flat.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
Like I mentioned earlier, I have found the most success in teaching through conversation rather than a lecture style. As I introduce new concepts, my students know they can always speak up to ask questions or pose new scenarios. We do a lot of interactive learning and working through new concepts together.
Why is the subject you teach
integral to a young student’s life?
Math shows up across all of the core curriculum that we teach in high school. It also teaches students problems solving skills, critical thinking, and logical reasoning. These skills are also essential to success after high school.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
The biggest obstacle I face in teaching Algebra is students’ self-confidence. I combat it with celebrating even the smallest of victories with my students and keeping an open line of communication with each of them. In my experience, if a student can get to the point where they are not afraid to make a mistake or advocate for themselves, it completely turns the tide in their confidence.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Empowering.
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
CPFA (I’m still getting used to saying that instead of CNGC) has the most phenomenal staff! We are just one big family doing anything we can do to help each other be successful in our respective classrooms. It’s an environment where we all love what we do and we have fun doing it!
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
I always do my best to open a line of communication with parents and guardians early in the school year through email, providing other means of contact if they prefer. I want my students’ families to know they can contact me with questions or concerns and I want to be able to share their students’ successes throughout the year.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
I am so honored to be named Teacher of the Year for CPFA! To know that my colleagues hold a high opinion of me is quite humbling. I teach alongside such an amazing group of educators, any of them deserves to be answering these questions right now!
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
Above all, I want my students to always remember that I cared! Even now, I love to hear from past students when they get a promotion, get married, or start a family. I want every student that ever steps foot into my classroom to know that their success is so important to me.
