Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Holland, Charles Page Freshman Academy

The biggest obstacle I face in teaching Algebra is students’ self-confidence. I combat it with celebrating even the smallest of victories with my students and keeping an open line of communication with each of them. In my experience, if a student can get to the point where they are not afraid to make a mistake or advocate for themselves, it completely turns the tide in their confidence.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Empowering.

What do you enjoy about working at your school?

CPFA (I’m still getting used to saying that instead of CNGC) has the most phenomenal staff! We are just one big family doing anything we can do to help each other be successful in our respective classrooms. It’s an environment where we all love what we do and we have fun doing it!

How do you engage with your students’ parents?