Teacher of the Year: Dustin Morrow, Charles Page High School

What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?

Probably just getting more adept at using technology.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?

I genuinely love my work and my students. For me, that’s the key.

What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?

You have to mix it up. Students need to read about it, write about it, do it, see it...

Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?

Science is all about problem solving. What could be more relevant?

What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?

There is so much new vocabulary and so many complex concepts. You have to differentiate instruction and give then give kids constant feedback. They, and you as a teacher, need to know where they are struggling. That’s the only way you can really address their learning needs.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Happy.