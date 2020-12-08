Teacher of the Year: Dustin Morrow, Charles Page High School

The Leader is continuing a series that will spotlight each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
In college, I just felt like it was my calling. I switched majors and the rest is history.
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
I want to impact my students’ lives in a positive way.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
Just by being themselves.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I’m very relational and love to joke around. So, I would say my rapport with my students and my sense of humor.
How would you describe your classroom?
Welcoming, kind, intentional
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I try to be very self-aware. My team and I also pour over our data and our processes every week to try and be our best.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
Probably just getting more adept at using technology.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I genuinely love my work and my students. For me, that’s the key.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
You have to mix it up. Students need to read about it, write about it, do it, see it...
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?
Science is all about problem solving. What could be more relevant?
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
There is so much new vocabulary and so many complex concepts. You have to differentiate instruction and give then give kids constant feedback. They, and you as a teacher, need to know where they are struggling. That’s the only way you can really address their learning needs.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Happy.
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I love our students and our staff. They are all my extended family
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
Email and phone calls.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
I am extremely honored and proud to represent my colleagues and my school.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
That I made their school days better ... at least that’s my hope.
