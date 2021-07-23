TCC West Campus to hold event Tuesday to tout Tulsa Achieves scholarship

Officials at Tulsa Community College are puzzled and a bit concerned by a trend that shows the number of Tulsa Achieves scholarship applicants declining for the second year in a row even as the numbers of freshmen and new student applications to TCC are rising.

A summer pop-up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the TCC West Campus, 7505 W. 41st St., is aimed at boosting the number of 2021 high school graduates applying for the Tulsa Achieves scholarship.

The scholarship covers full tuition and fees for a student’s first 63 college credit hours or three years of college, whichever comes first.

And every graduating high school senior who lives in Tulsa County, including public, private or home-schooled students, who has a 2.0 or higher grade-point average and is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident qualifies for it.

“We are doing a final push to make sure all recent (high school) graduates who meet eligibility requirements take advantage of Tulsa Achieves,” said Nicole Burgin, the media relations manager for TCC. “If they don’t attend TCC in the fall semester after graduation, they lose eligibility.”