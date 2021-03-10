TCC West Campus renovation to bring two new medical programs to Sand Springs

Sivadon noted that the creation of the surgical program on the West Campus is being made possible because of the cardiovascular program’s move.

“CVT and ST are similar enough that they can share lab space,” she said, “so having CVT here allows us to add an ST program.”

With the already well-established Veterinary Technology program, the West Campus will be home to about a third of all of TCC’s allied health programs, Sivadon said.

The rest are at the downtown Tulsa Metro Campus, with one exception: The Medical Laboratory Technician program is at the Southeast Campus, she said.

“We would like to have as many of them together as possible,” Sivadon said, pointing to the benefits of shared lab space, faculty resource sharing, and collaboration with students in multiple programs, among others.

Another benefit to moving the programs to the West Campus is the opportunity for growth in enrollment, Sivadon said, adding that the Cardiovascular Technology program will grow from 12 slots to 20.

Eventually, if the need continues to increase, the program could be expanded to two cohorts, where one group is in the lab while the other group is in the classroom, she said.