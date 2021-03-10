TCC West Campus renovation to bring two new medical programs to Sand Springs

Construction is expected to begin this month at Tulsa Community College’s West Campus to make way for new programs that will help consolidate the college’s allied health offerings at two primary campuses.
TCC regents voted Feb. 25 to pay the Watts Co. of Sand Springs $141,711 to renovate the former Child Development Center offices at the West Campus, which is on 41st Street about 2.3 miles east of Oklahoma 97.
The new tenants of the space will be the Cardiovascular Technology and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs, which are now housed at the college’s Owasso community campus in space TCC leases from TulsaTech.
Angela Sivadon, TCC’s chief academic officer, is excited about the programs’ move.
“It will allow for students to have greater supports, for one thing, because they will be on a main campus,” she said.
TCC decided to close the Child Development Center last May, although the closure did not affect the college’s Early Childhood Education academic program, said Nicole Burgin, the media relations manager for TCC.
“The decision was not reached lightly,” she said, “but the college determined the operation of the facility was not sustainable as we constantly evaluate programs and operations to remain focused on producing an educated, employed and thriving community.”
Burgin added that early childhood education is much different now than it was when the Child Development Center opened in 1997.
“As opportunities expanded in the community for hands-on learning experience through community-based partners, the original purpose of the Child Development Center to serve as a learning lab for TCC students in the academic program had been used less frequently,” she said.
Sivadon said the Cardiovascular Technology and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs needed about 5,000 square feet of space between them, and that leaves a little bit of space left over from what had been the Child Development Center.
The sonography program began in 2013, and the cardiovascular program was started a year later.
They were “created out of a demand for the programs from the community,” Sivadon said. “And now we have the opportunity to move them to a main campus.”
Both programs will start this fall on the West Campus, she said, and a year later, TCC will christen a new allied health program at the campus, the Surgical Technology program.
As with the cardiovascular and sonography programs, the Surgical Technology program is community-driven, Sivadon said.
“Hospitals have reached out to us and asked us how we could get more of these employees, so we answered the call,” she said. “So that will give us another opportunity for programs on this side of town.”
Sivadon noted that the creation of the surgical program on the West Campus is being made possible because of the cardiovascular program’s move.
“CVT and ST are similar enough that they can share lab space,” she said, “so having CVT here allows us to add an ST program.”
With the already well-established Veterinary Technology program, the West Campus will be home to about a third of all of TCC’s allied health programs, Sivadon said.
The rest are at the downtown Tulsa Metro Campus, with one exception: The Medical Laboratory Technician program is at the Southeast Campus, she said.
“We would like to have as many of them together as possible,” Sivadon said, pointing to the benefits of shared lab space, faculty resource sharing, and collaboration with students in multiple programs, among others.
Another benefit to moving the programs to the West Campus is the opportunity for growth in enrollment, Sivadon said, adding that the Cardiovascular Technology program will grow from 12 slots to 20.
Eventually, if the need continues to increase, the program could be expanded to two cohorts, where one group is in the lab while the other group is in the classroom, she said.
“I can see that we could even double this program again in five to 10 years,” she said.
And with the popularity of the Cardiovascular Technology program, that’s entirely possible, Sivadon said.
“We can’t put enough employees out there,” she said. “We have a 100 % employment rate with those graduates.”
Sivadon also envisions an opportunity in geography.
“With these programs being at the West Campus, I can see us expanding our recruitment into rural Creek County,” she said.
She noted that the jobs that result from these two-year programs are good startup jobs that bring a good wage, adding that Cardiovascular Technology graduates are routinely paid $18 to $22 an hour.
Students in these programs will do “clinicals” – real-life training in health-care settings – across the region, from Oklahoma City to Joplin, Missouri, and in such towns as Bartlesville, Muskogee and McAlester, Sivadon said.
Deadlines to sign up for the Cardiovascular Technology and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs are fast approaching. For the CVT program, students should apply by Monday, March 15. For the DMS program, the deadline is April 1.
Find more information about the programs, including how to apply, online at bit.ly/tccalliedhealth.