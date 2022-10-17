TCC West Campus open house a post-COVID ‘reintroduction’ to the community

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the work world, with a good deal of the fallout just beginning to be recognized.

A labor shortage that’s leaving businesses understaffed also affects the community when goods and services aren’t available on demand.

At the same time, many people who might have been firmly entrenched in the labor force before COVID are now finding themselves looking for a new line of work or for additional education and training for a new job or potential new job.

Tulsa Community College wants to help resolve those issues, and to that end, it will hold an open house Friday at its West Campus to spotlight some of the campus’ specific programs.

“This is more about reintroducing TCC to our community members after COVID,” said Aimee Francois, the program director for diagnostic medical sonography program at the West Campus, on 41st Street east of Oklahoma 97. “We just want to remind the community that we’re here for them — not just with our programs but with everything West offers.”

The West Campus is home to five “Work Ready Programs,” which are skills-based courses of study that allow students to complete an associate’s degree or certificate leading directly to the workforce sooner than if they had completed a traditional four-year college degree.

These programs also are tailored toward community members who might need additional training in a field in which they’re already employed.

Three of the Work Ready Programs at the West Campus have been added since the start of the pandemic. The cardiovascular technology and diagnostic medical sonography programs began in the fall of 2021, and the surgical technology program began this past fall.

The first two were introduced at a TCC satellite campus in Owasso nearly a decade ago but were moved to the West Campus as part of an effort to consolidate the college’s allied health offerings at two primary campuses, West and Metro, in downtown Tulsa.

Angela Sivadon, TCC’s chief academic officer, said last year that the programs offer almost immediate employment for graduates.

“We can’t put enough employees out there. We have a 100% employment rate with those graduates,” she said, speaking specifically about cardiovascular technology program students.

Sivadon added that the jobs that result from such two-year programs are good startup jobs that bring a good wage, noting that cardiovascular technology graduates are routinely paid $18 to $22 an hour.

Two other programs Friday’s open house will showcase are the child development program, which started on the West Campus in the late 1990s, and the veterinary technology program, which was an original program of the campus when it opened in 1996.

In addition to featuring the specific Work Ready Programs, the open house will allow attendees to get information on taking general education courses at the West Campus that allow students to complete the beginnings of a more-traditional college education closer to home before transferring to a four-year university.

Also available will be information about paying for college, including through the Tulsa Achieves scholarship for Tulsa County high school graduates, the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s Bridging the Gap scholarship for Oklahoma residents and the Scholars for Excellence in Child Care award.

Attendees can also learn about a concurrent study tuition waiver, which allows high school seniors to take as many as 18 eligible credit hours tuition-free. Juniors can take as many as 12 eligible credit hours.

Last but not least, open-house attendees can fill out an application to become a TCC student and meet with an adviser to build a plan of study that will streamline their classes and ultimately save them time and money.

Francois said the West Campus tends to have a lot of students from the areas that surround it, including Sand Springs, Berryhill, Sapulpa and even Kellyville.

But being close geographically doesn’t always equate to familiarity.

“We want them to come explore our programs, explore the campus itself, and see what things we have to offer,” she said, ticking off features such as 24/7 tutoring, being able to take classes on campus and/or virtually, and greatly expanded student services that include mental health and wellness components and even a food pantry.

“Since COVID, we are just in such a need for it,” she said.

Francois said TCC “was here and strong during the pandemic,” adding that the college was shut down only briefly during COVID-19’s earliest days.

That commitment to the community informs not only the “soft services” the college provides but also the educational programming, college officials said.

Sivadon said last year that the cardiovascular technology, diagnostic medical sonography and surgical technology programs all were “created out of a demand for the programs from the community.”

“Hospitals have reached out to us and asked us if we could train more of these employees, so we answered the call,” she said.

TCC “is one part of a circle that supports each other,” Francois said. “We reach out to the community, but the community also reaches out to us.”