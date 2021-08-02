Tax-free weekend coming: Merchants, shoppers cautiously optimistic

With area public schools starting back to class as early as next Monday and Sand Springs Public Schools starting Aug. 17, Andrea Stecker is cautiously optimistic that business is getting back to normal.

Stecker is the owner of The Children’s Closet, a consignment store at 3320 E. 32nd St. in Tulsa that only carries clothing, books, toys and other necessities for children and teenagers. Along with jeans and T-shirts, the racks at her shop are regularly lined with school uniform staples, including polos, khakis, oxford shirts and plaid skirts.

“We’ve been really busy so far,” she said. “We take uniforms all the time, but we started gearing up around July 1, and we’ve been really busy with our early shoppers. We haven’t even gotten into the last-minute shoppers yet.”

The brisk business comes as stores across Oklahoma brace for the state’s annual tax-free weekend.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma shoppers do not have to pay sales taxes on certain items.

Most clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes. That does not include accessories, special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity.