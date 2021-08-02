Tax-free weekend coming: Merchants, shoppers cautiously optimistic

With area public schools starting back to class as early as next Monday and Sand Springs Public Schools starting Aug. 17, Andrea Stecker is cautiously optimistic that business is getting back to normal.
Stecker is the owner of The Children’s Closet, a consignment store at 3320 E. 32nd St. in Tulsa that only carries clothing, books, toys and other necessities for children and teenagers. Along with jeans and T-shirts, the racks at her shop are regularly lined with school uniform staples, including polos, khakis, oxford shirts and plaid skirts.
“We’ve been really busy so far,” she said. “We take uniforms all the time, but we started gearing up around July 1, and we’ve been really busy with our early shoppers. We haven’t even gotten into the last-minute shoppers yet.”
The brisk business comes as stores across Oklahoma brace for the state’s annual tax-free weekend.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma shoppers do not have to pay sales taxes on certain items.
Most clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes. That does not include accessories, special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity.
The tax break also extends to eligible items ordered online during that window, even if delivery is after the fact. However, it does not extend to items put on layaway.
For Stecker, tax-free weekend means bringing in extra staff, staying open later and offering extra discounts.
“We generally were open 10-4 through COVID, but we’ve always offered shopping appointments or staying later to accommodate shoppers,” she said.
Meanwhile, about 2 miles east of Children’s Closet, GreenHouse Outfitters owner Bryan Schooley is cautiously preparing for a one-day day blowout sale Friday.
Located near 31st Street and Sheridan Road, GreenHouse Outfitters primarily handles online purchases and custom orders, such as adding a school’s logo to a jacket or screen printing school spirit shirts.
However, with the launch of its own shirt line aimed at schools, booster clubs and parent-teacher organizations, Schooley said his shop will be selling blank hats, polos, sweatshirts and T-shirts Friday with everything discounted.
“We have not been poised to serve the retail shopper because most of our work is custom orders, but this year will be different,” he said.
Schooley acknowledged that the recent increase of COVID-19 cases has left some of his long time regular customers jittery about placing large orders. GreenHouse Outfitters has kept one particular accessory in stock that he would not mind being able to safely discontinue soon.
“We sold face masks last year, and we have them in stock again this year, too,” he said.
To the south, Kathleen’s Kids near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue has been keeping masks in stock, as well, alongside shoes, clothes, hairbows, backpacks and other staples while preparing for both back to school and tax-free weekend.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve got the normal back to school stuff that we carry as much as we can find it and sell it,” Kathleen’s Kids employee Rebeka Wallace said.