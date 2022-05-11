'Tapering' before race day helps Ironman competitors turn in peak performance

It might seem counterintuitive that athletes who spend a year or more training for an extreme competition would do anything in the final days before the event other than keep training as hard as possible.

But in fact, most cut way back on their training, a philosophy called tapering.

“Tapering is a reduction in training load to allow for peak performance on race day. As our training load decreases, so does fatigue,” said Jeff Edwards, the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department director who is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022.

“The goal is to maintain fitness levels by reducing the volume of training and reducing fatigue so that you can perform at your highest level on race day,” he said.

Edwards and his two training companions, co-workers and friends, Joe Medlin, the city’s parks operations manager, and Public Works Director Derek Campbell, have been training for the May 22 Ironman competition since late last spring, not long after Ironman Tulsa 2021 took place.

“Tapering is all about volume,” Edwards said. “We’ve been training at very high volumes over the last few months, with varying intensities. Our bodies are extremely fatigued.

“We will use these last two weeks of training to maintain fitness levels while helping our bodies recover from the fatigue. So, essentially, less volume, but with small, honest-effort intervals.

“I can’t quite speak to the actual amount of reduction in training, as I’m going to let my coach establish that,” he said, “but I imagine training loads will be about half to a quarter of what they have been recently; likely with more recovery rest between disciplines.”

Luckily, Edwards and company don’t have to figure out all of this on their own.

“I’m fortunate that I have a coach who will guide me through this tapering process based on my previous workloads and my race-day goals,” he said. “Nailing the taper is almost as important as all the training load you’ve put in over the last several months.”

While the tapering process is a distinct change from training up to this point, Edwards doesn’t plan to alter much else.

“I’ve felt so good here recently with my diet and training outcome, given the fatigued state my body is in, that I will not change anything” diet-wise, he said.

“This has been a 52-week training process, with many changes over the last several months,” he said, “and my training plan has stated repeatedly to ‘dial in that nutrition plan’ over the last two to three months.

“If the homework and testing has been done to date, you’ll have the exact formula you’ll need for race day,” Edwards said. “I only see one variable that could change come race day, and that will be water and salt intake based on the temperature and humidity.”

Professional athletes are well-known for their superstitions. Baseball players have been known to wear the same socks through the World Series. Basketball players have kept their beards throughout a championship series.

Although Edwards has no plans to follow suit specifically, he does believe in sticking with what works.

If there is any superstition involved in Ironman prep, “I’m so new to this that I don’t even realize what it is yet,” he said.

“I’ve got a comprehensive list of race-week and race-day tasks and items to remember that I will check off. All my gear is tested and used repetitively over the last month. I’’m locked into the comfort of what has worked well for me.

“Other than that, I’m going to trust what I’ve heard and enjoy the race journey.”

