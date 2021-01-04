Talala man admits to writing nearly $160,000 worth of counterfeit checks at Sand Springs dealership, three others

In his statement, Belcher explained that he knew the checks were counterfeit and that his intent was to fool the dealership into believing the checks were legitimate. Belcher also acknowledged that he committed further crimes at three other dealerships.

In the plea agreement, the defendant and United States also agreed and stipulated that he should be held accountable for all losses he caused at four dealerships by presenting counterfeited checks, totaling $159,490.

While Belcher was on bond for writing counterfeit checks at two dealerships in 2019, he purchased two other vehicles at dealerships using separate counterfeit checks on Dec. 9, 2019. After he purchased a 2014 Chevrolet pickup and drove off the lot, the owner of the dealership realized the check was no good and reported the crime to the Tulsa Police Department. Later the vehicle was spotted in traffic by a dealership employee. Tulsa Police responded but lost Belcher. He was located by air in the department’s helicopter, and officers were directed to the defendant’s final location at the Osage Casino in Sand Springs, where he was arrested after being pursued by police canine units.