T-shirt fundraiser supporting family of Pratt third-grader fighting cancer

Nine-year-old Blaise Schrepel was diagnosed with brain cancer just 10 days before Christmas.
And while that might seem like a lonely journey for such a young child, it won’t be long at all before Blaise likely won’t be able to walk down the hall at Pratt Elementary School without coming face-to-face with a visible outpouring of love and support — his friends, teachers and even complete strangers will be wearing it on their shirts.
Jason Schrepel said Blaise’s teacher, Taylor Patterson, had the idea for a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family while Blaise is undergoing treatment.
The design features a rocketship drawn by Blaise himself, an encouraging phrase offered by another teacher of Blaise’s — “Blast off Blaise” — written in a “NASA style font” and a gold ribbon denoting childhood cancer awareness.
It couldn’t be more representative of Blaise, his father said.
“He’s big into space. He loves all things space and astronomy,” Schrepel said. “He’s a big science guy.”
And what could go better with a Sandite gold ribbon than a black shirt?
Two days after Blaise was diagnosed with a Type 3 medulloblastoma, he underwent emergency surgery to have the tumor — which was the size of a golf ball — removed, his father said.
Medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumor in children, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s website. It begins in the cerebellum, an area in the back of the brain.
Blaise’s problems started right before Thanksgiving, when he began having intermittent nausea and vomiting.
The tumor was attached to the cerebellum but was pushing on the brain stem.
And although the surgery removed his tumor, Blaise’s symptoms actually became worse after that. He developed some vision problems and some balance and coordination impairment on his left side.
His doctors say these issues should clear up.
Schrepel said Blaise got to go home from the hospital following his surgery on Christmas Eve but that he’s not done with treatment.
He began six weeks of simultaneous chemotherapy and proton radiation therapy in Oklahoma City on Jan. 18.
The chemotherapy sessions take place each morning at the OU Children’s Hospital, and he undergoes radiation therapy each afternoon across town.
After six weeks, Blaise will take a month off and then begin receiving chemotherapy every four weeks for six months. But at least that treatment will be done in Tulsa, at St. Francis Hospital, his father said.
During Blaise’s treatment in Oklahoma City, the family is staying at the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a residential living facility for families with children fighting cancer that’s right around the corner from the OU Children’s Hospital.
Although Schrepel said the facility is wonderful — with private suites for each family and dinner provided five nights a week — what he and his wife can’t do while there is work.
Jason Schrepel teaches eighth-grade math for Union Public Schools. Jaycee Schrepel is a self-employed hairstylist.
The Charles Page High School alums — he was in the class of 1996; she was in the class of 1998 — have an older daughter, Ella, who’s 15 and attends Charles Page, although she switched to virtual learning for now so she can be with the family in Oklahoma City.
“Luckily I have a bunch of sick days piled up,” Jason Schrepel said, but he added that his wife’s income is suffering.
That’s where the T-shirt fundraiser comes in. For a simple little fundraiser, it has a lot to do, though: help the family financially, raise awareness of childhood cancer, and raise Blaise’s spirits.
Despite an optimistic prognosis, fighting cancer is a big battle for a little boy.
His father said he’s giving it his best, though.
“He’s a trouper. He really is,” Schleper said. “The nursing staff has been very impressed with how brave he’s been.
“He’s cried about some stuff — new stuff he hasn’t experienced, like getting his port put in. But he’s been really resilient,” he said. “It’s amazing how he just bounces back.”