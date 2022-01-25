T-shirt fundraiser supporting family of Pratt third-grader fighting cancer

Medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumor in children, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s website. It begins in the cerebellum, an area in the back of the brain.

Blaise’s problems started right before Thanksgiving, when he began having intermittent nausea and vomiting.

The tumor was attached to the cerebellum but was pushing on the brain stem.

And although the surgery removed his tumor, Blaise’s symptoms actually became worse after that. He developed some vision problems and some balance and coordination impairment on his left side.

His doctors say these issues should clear up.

Schrepel said Blaise got to go home from the hospital following his surgery on Christmas Eve but that he’s not done with treatment.

He began six weeks of simultaneous chemotherapy and proton radiation therapy in Oklahoma City on Jan. 18.

The chemotherapy sessions take place each morning at the OU Children’s Hospital, and he undergoes radiation therapy each afternoon across town.