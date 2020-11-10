Superintendent Sherry Durkee says Sand Springs Public Schools "considering" virtual move for part of district

At least a portion of Sand Springs Public Schools could join other Tulsa area school districts in pivoting to distance learning, according to a virtual Q&A session on Tuesday evening.

The YouTube-streamed “District Dialogue: Athletics and COVID-19” gave the audience a chance to send in questions to a panel that included SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee. One of the questions submitted was if the district would go to virtual learning considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Is there a concern?,” Durkee said. “The quick answer is yes, there’s a concern. Are we strategizing and talking it through what is enough before we shift? Yes, we’re doing that. Just know that those talks are happening right now. Absolutely.”

Active COVID-19 cases have increased significantly over the last couple of weeks in the district. The SSPS weekly data update showed an increase from six confirmed cases on Oct. 30 to 26 on Nov. 6 with a sharp increase in active quarantines as well. During the virtual Q&A, Durkee shared the district was 48 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

“We’re considering it,” Durkee said of moving virtual. “There’s going to be some more research and discussion (on Wednesday) about how that could work.”