Superintendent Sherry Durkee discusses revised quarantine guidelines, District Dialogue set for Tuesday night

Sand Springs Public Schools has implemented some revisions to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, which was a topic at Monday’s monthly school board meeting.

As of Dec. 2, students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days, a change from the prior recommendation of 14 days. They can also return from quarantine in seven days with a negative test.

SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee said changes in the district guidelines are in accordance with CDC recommendations.

“Since those were written into our guidance, we think that’ll help us in regard to helping us keeping kids focused and in school,” Durkee said.

With a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among SSPS elementary schools, Durkee said the district has entertained the possibility of requiring masks for pre-K through third grade students.