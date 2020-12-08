Superintendent Sherry Durkee discusses revised quarantine guidelines, District Dialogue set for Tuesday night

Sand Springs Public Schools has implemented some revisions to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, which was a topic at Monday’s monthly school board meeting.
As of Dec. 2, students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days, a change from the prior recommendation of 14 days. They can also return from quarantine in seven days with a negative test.
SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee said changes in the district guidelines are in accordance with CDC recommendations.
“Since those were written into our guidance, we think that’ll help us in regard to helping us keeping kids focused and in school,” Durkee said.
With a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among SSPS elementary schools, Durkee said the district has entertained the possibility of requiring masks for pre-K through third grade students.
The district’s revised health guidelines and current COVID-19 situation will be discussed in the next District Dialogue, which is scheduled to take place virtually Tuesday night on the district’s YouTube channel. The live Q&A format is scheduled to begin online at 7 p.m. (The link for District Dialogue can be accessed HERE). SSPS nurse Janell Wright is expected to be among the district leaders who will those answering questions.
Questions related to the topic can be submitted HERE. A copy of the district’s current quarantine guidelines can be viewed HERE.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a one-time, non-recurring stipend payment for the 2020-21 school year all eligible current personnel who meet the following criteria.
District employees continuously employed since May 22 and before Dec. 14 shall receive a stipend that is 1% of the employee’s base compensation for 2020-21. Staff employed by the district prior to May 22 will receive a stipend equal 3% of the employee’s base compensation.
In order to receive the stipend, staff who do not intend to continue employment with the district for the 2021-22 fiscal year must inform the district administration of their decision, in writing, by no later than Friday, April 30, 2021.
The board also approved the hiring of four teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year. Those positions included one special education teacher each at Clyde Boyd Middle School and Angus Valley, a part-time tutor at Garfield STEAM Academy and a teacher assistant within the district.
