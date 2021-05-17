Sunday's Ironman Tulsa triathlon will start at Keystone Lake and include Sand Springs sites

Participants will enter the water in a rolling start, meaning their time starts when they cross the entrance mat.

Competitors will begin entering the water about 6:40 a.m., and it will take approximately half an hour to get all swimmers in the lake.

All participants will have two hours and 20 minutes to finish the swim before the lake portion of the event is closed.

Competitors will exit the lake and transition to their bikes for the 112-mile bike portion of the event.

They will leave Keystone State Park via Oklahoma 151 and travel north across the Keystone Dam to Wekiwa Road.

Cyclists will ride east on Wekiwa Road and head north on 209th West Avenue (New Prue Road) past the Keystone Ancient Forest, to Water Tower Road, where they will turn east toward 177th West Avenue.

Then they’ll head south back to Wekiwa Road and take it east to Oklahoma 97, where they will turn north and head out of town into the rolling Osage Hills, up to Birch Lake and Barnsdall before heading south and east, coming back into the Tulsa metro area via Skiatook and north Tulsa and eventually ending at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

The bike section of the course will officially close at 5:30 p.m.