Sunday's Ironman triathlon will include River Parks trails, Keystone Lake, downtown Tulsa

The inaugural Certified Piedmontese Ironman Tulsa triathlon will take to the streets — and shores — around Sand Springs this Sunday.
The event will begin with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride through Osage and Tulsa counties and a 26.2-mile marathon ending late Sunday in downtown Tulsa.
Roughly 2,000 athletes will participate in the Ironman event, but several times that number of people could be expected when spectators and journalists are factored in, according to Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.
The triathlon, which Hoyt had predicted would have a direct economic impact of $10 million or more, originally had been scheduled for May 31, 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was to be a three-year package, with competitions in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Hoyt has said the rescheduling does not change the three-year package; the last year of Tulsa’s hosting will simply now be 2023.
The race will offer 75 qualifying slots to the 2021 Ironman World Championship, slated for Oct. 9 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. That event is generally considered to be the Super Bowl of the sport.
The swim portion for Sunday’s local event is a 2.4-mile out-and-back course in Keystone Lake. The typical water temperature this time of year is the low to mid-70s.
Participants will enter the water in a rolling start, meaning their time starts when they cross the entrance mat.
Competitors will begin entering the water about 6:40 a.m., and it will take approximately half an hour to get all swimmers in the lake.
All participants will have two hours and 20 minutes to finish the swim before the lake portion of the event is closed.
Competitors will exit the lake and transition to their bikes for the 112-mile bike portion of the event.
They will leave Keystone State Park via Oklahoma 151 and travel north across the Keystone Dam to Wekiwa Road.
Cyclists will ride east on Wekiwa Road and head north on 209th West Avenue (New Prue Road) past the Keystone Ancient Forest, to Water Tower Road, where they will turn east toward 177th West Avenue.
Then they’ll head south back to Wekiwa Road and take it east to Oklahoma 97, where they will turn north and head out of town into the rolling Osage Hills, up to Birch Lake and Barnsdall before heading south and east, coming back into the Tulsa metro area via Skiatook and north Tulsa and eventually ending at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.
The bike section of the course will officially close at 5:30 p.m.
After getting off their bicycles, competitors will start a 26.2-mile marathon through downtown south to the River Parks trails.
From there, it’s a simple out-and-back course through the Gathering Place to 66th Place, which participants will actually complete twice, ending at the Guthrie Green.
The marathon portion of the course will close at midnight.
Planners say COVID-precautions will include limiting crowd size at the start, finish and transition points, but with so much land being covered, spectators shouldn’t have a hard time finding a place to catch some of the action.
For more information, including detailed maps and turn-by-turn directions for all the courses, go online to bit.ly/IronmanTulsa.