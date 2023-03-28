As the lawns around Sand Springs turn from brown to green this spring, officials with the American Legion’s Post 17 are hoping to see a lot more red, white and blue springing up across the city.

Through Flags Across Sand Springs, a program sponsored each year by the Legion’s Billie A. Hall Post 17 and its auxiliary unit, residents and business owners can pay an annual fee of $40 to have flags placed on their properties five times a year beginning with Memorial Day in late May.

Flags will also be placed for Flag Day on June 14, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Kim McInnis, secretary of the post’s auxiliary and vice president of the Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs, said the program is more popular in some areas of town than others.

“I have one neighborhood that’s really pushing all of their neighbors to get a flag so that as you drive down it’s just, like, all of these flags at the same time,” she said.

“I think our country is lacking in some patriotism, and this is just a way to remind people who we are as a country.”

Not everyone can afford the expense, but McInnis said those who can have an added opportunity to sponsor a flag for someone else.

“It would be great to do it for some of our veterans who can’t afford to do it,” she said. “That would be really cool.”

The program’s annual lease includes a 3-by-5-foot flag flying from an 8- to 10-foot pole, plus the installation of a small, capped PVC bracket in the ground where the flag pole will be seated, as well as a small painted mark on the curb, street or sidewalk to designate the location of the bracket.

American Legion volunteers will install the flags a day or so before the holiday and take them down a day or so afterward, weather and volunteer schedule permitting.

Subscribers are reminded that flags either should be illuminated after sunset or should be brought in at dusk and replaced during daylight hours. Information is available through the program on how to illuminate the flags if desired.

Subscribers can sign up at any time, but subscriptions must be received at least 10 days before any of the holidays to be processed in time for that holiday.

The flag, pole and bracket remain the property of the post, and the annual fee helps cover the costs of maintenance, storage, replacement and proper flag retirement.

McInnis said interest in the flag program is growing but that the base of volunteers who put up and take down the flags each holiday must grow accordingly.

“The biggest problem we have as people trying to promote it is getting people to help us put them out whenever it’s time to do that,” she said.

For more information about subscribing to the flag program, call Post 17 at 918-245-0000, send an email to BillieAHallPost17@gmail.com, check out the post’s Facebook page at facebook.com/okpost17 or go online to bit.ly/FlagsAcrossSandSprings.