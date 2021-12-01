Students learn about real life at JA BizTown, tired feet included

“Some kids will say, ‘Well, I didn’t realize how much my feet would hurt at the end of the day.’ And they’re only working for about 4, 4½ hours,” she said later. “It gives them a new appreciation of that and encourages them to take it a little bit easy on their parents.”

Robinson said students also learn from BizTown just how many obligations adults have.

“It teaches them responsibility,” she said. “Just knowing where their checkbook is and their debit card — that’s a great life skill.

“So is keeping track of their … check register. A lot of adults aren’t so great at that. And so we try to teach those skills.”

Robinson said students sometimes learn skills they never expected to want to know.

Although students choose three jobs for which to interview at school before coming to BizTown, sometimes they end up in a job that wasn’t among their selections, she explained.

We try to make them feel better about that by saying, ‘Well, maybe your teacher saw some skill in you that you might be good at.’”

For the majority, Robinson said, “they end up saying, ‘You know, I really liked that job.’”