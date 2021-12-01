Students learn about real life at JA BizTown, tired feet included

They call it JA BizTown, but a more apt description might be BusyTown.
For a city with only 73 residents, it was hopping.
Some citizens were baking cookies at Arby’s and selling them. Some citizens were buying them to eat while they perused the Cherokee Phoenix News.
Right next door, other citizens were paying their utility bills at Oklahoma Natural Gas, even as other citizens just across the town square were depositing their paychecks into their checking accounts at the Bank of Oklahoma.
But what all of these citizens — all Garfield STEAM Academy fifth-graders — had in common is that they were getting a taste of real life and real adult responsibilities, thanks to Junior Achievement.
At the end of the day, the citizens gathered in the town square to hear announcements from their mayor, Chloe Jamison, and applaud as their fellow citizens were honored for their exemplary work.
And they heard from JA Biztown Manager Mary Lou Robinson, who is in her 14th year of shepherding future employees and bosses and bill-payers and voters through the simulated city that is JA BizTown.
“Raise your hands if you’re a bit tired,” she told the group, and most of the fifth-graders did.
Robinson used the moment to encourage the youngsters to give their parents a bit of compassion when they come home tired from work.
“Some kids will say, ‘Well, I didn’t realize how much my feet would hurt at the end of the day.’ And they’re only working for about 4, 4½ hours,” she said later. “It gives them a new appreciation of that and encourages them to take it a little bit easy on their parents.”
Robinson said students also learn from BizTown just how many obligations adults have.
“It teaches them responsibility,” she said. “Just knowing where their checkbook is and their debit card — that’s a great life skill.
“So is keeping track of their … check register. A lot of adults aren’t so great at that. And so we try to teach those skills.”
Robinson said students sometimes learn skills they never expected to want to know.
Although students choose three jobs for which to interview at school before coming to BizTown, sometimes they end up in a job that wasn’t among their selections, she explained.
We try to make them feel better about that by saying, ‘Well, maybe your teacher saw some skill in you that you might be good at.’”
For the majority, Robinson said, “they end up saying, ‘You know, I really liked that job.’”
Since the BizTown program’s inception in 2003, more than 130,000 students have taken part, according to Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.
He added that some 3,000 students from Sand Springs have taken part.
That’s especially important to Jackson. As a Sand Springs city councilor — and the father of a Sand Springs Public Schools fifth-grader — he wanted the kids in his own town to experience the excitement and learning adventure of BizTown.
Although the program costs $60 per participant, Junior Achievement funds half of that and asks participating school districts to fund the remaining half.
The problem is that some schools are more able to come up with those funds than others, so some schools get left out.
“I didn’t want anybody left out,” Jackson said.
So he began a campaign earlier this year to find community partners to donate or raise the money to send every Sand Springs fifth-grader — more than 350 of them — to BizTown.
And it worked. More than $10,500 was raised.
“This year, in particular, having 30 community partners that made it possible is wonderful,” Jackson said.
Fifth-graders from Angus Valley Elementary School, Garfield STEAM Academy and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy all attended BizTown in November. Pratt Elementary School’s fifth-graders are attending on Dec. 1, and the Limestone Technology Academy fifth-graders will attend in April.
Three weeks before their day at JA BizTown, students begin preparatory work through Junior Achievement classroom modules administered by their teachers that encompass financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Once they get to BizTown — a 6,500-square-foot facility near 41st Street and Mingo Road in Tulsa — theory becomes reality.
BizTown is a real town because of the real companies that support the simulated businesses, Jackson said.
“They’re brought to life because they’re actually sponsored,” he said. “Instead of the store, it’s QuikTrip. Instead of a grocery store, it’s Reasor’s.”
All of the young citizens operating businesses in JA BizTown are assisted by volunteers — 14 of them in all, typically parents of participating students — but the work is being done by the citizens, Jackson stressed.
“It’s really become a rite of passage for fifth-graders because they’ve heard their older brothers and sisters that have gone through the program, and now it’s their turn,” he said.
Volunteer Alisa Everitt said her granddaughter, Garfield fifth-grader Alexis Deatherage, asked her to join the students at JA BizTown.
“I didn’t even know all this was here,” she said. “It’s pretty neat.”
Emily Hale, who was the city auditor for the day, agreed, saying she had had a lot of fun at BizTown.
“It was nice how we got to see what real life is like — paying taxes and bills and buying stuff,” she said.