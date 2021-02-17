String of domestic slayings points to desperation, experts say, reminding that 'there is help available'

Then, on Feb. 10, a man is accused of strangling his grandmother in Bixby. Dalton Lee Hill, 27, was arrested Thursday on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The killings ripped through communities, surprised loved ones and left school children without their classmates. In their wake, friends and strangers planned vigils to collectively grieve and commemorate the lives taken.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman called for continued prayer and financial support of the survivors of the slaughter in that city, and Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee released a statement regarding the recent deaths of children in her community.

“Our hearts are heavy for the recent tragedies of two Sand Springs families,” Durkee said. “As our community tries to make sense of the last few weeks’ events, we will stand ready to offer support and help whenever needed.

“We must make it our priority to lean on each other, love our neighbor, and support our students and families to the greatest extent possible. Sand Springs Public Schools will make counseling services available to any of our students or staff who want to talk with someone.”