Street near former Sand Springs grocery to be named Kim Tilley Street

The City Council approved a proposal this month to pay tribute to late City Councilor Kim Tilley with an honorary street sign alongside the former Tilley’s Grocery at 400 N. Cleveland Ave.
Tilley was a member of the City Council for 32 years beginning in 1970, representing Ward 4 from 1970 to 1975 and later Ward 6, where he served from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1985 to 2009, including several terms as vice mayor.
Tilley, who died Jan. 13 at age 81 from COVID-19, also was the inaugural recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship, which was presented to him in 2017.
Tilley worked for the Wheatley Co. for 17 years as a traffic manager before he was laid off in 1981, according to his daughter, Vicki Tilley Bare, who approached the city recently on behalf of the family about the street renaming.
“Two weeks later he opened Tilley’s Grocery,” she said, a store he operated for 21 years before he retired and sold the building in 2002.
The council voted 6-0 at its Dec. 13 meeting in favor of renaming a section of Fourth Street as Kim Tilley Street.
The proposal was sponsored by Councilor Brian Jackson, who told his council colleagues he would pay half of the $300 cost associated with the new signage.
Tilley’s family will pay the other $150.
“It was this time last year that Mr. Tilley was carefully cracking pecans, sorting them with loving detail for many of his friends to enjoy,” Jackson said.
“Within a short time after, he passed away, with service to others still in his heart.”
The historic two-story stone building that housed Tilley’s Grocery at 400 N. Cleveland Ave. was built around 1930.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot structure was heavily damaged by fire in September 2016.
The City Council in July 2018 approved an abatement order for the structure, which was later rebuilt.
Tilley had been a resident of Sand Springs since 1960. He and his wife, Janie (Davis) Tilley, raised their two children — Bare and her brother, Roydon Tilley — here.
His family wrote in his obituary that he was a strong advocate for city employees when the budget was tight as well as for the citizens of the community.
Along with many other community members, Tilley helped to establish, organize and run the annual Great Raft Race and the downtown Charles Page Triangle Park, advocated for the current location of what is now the Case Community Center, and played a role in getting water from Skiatook Lake to Sand Springs, they wrote.
