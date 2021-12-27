Street near former Sand Springs grocery to be named Kim Tilley Street

The City Council approved a proposal this month to pay tribute to late City Councilor Kim Tilley with an honorary street sign alongside the former Tilley’s Grocery at 400 N. Cleveland Ave.

Tilley was a member of the City Council for 32 years beginning in 1970, representing Ward 4 from 1970 to 1975 and later Ward 6, where he served from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1985 to 2009, including several terms as vice mayor.

Tilley, who died Jan. 13 at age 81 from COVID-19, also was the inaugural recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship, which was presented to him in 2017.

Tilley worked for the Wheatley Co. for 17 years as a traffic manager before he was laid off in 1981, according to his daughter, Vicki Tilley Bare, who approached the city recently on behalf of the family about the street renaming.

“Two weeks later he opened Tilley’s Grocery,” she said, a store he operated for 21 years before he retired and sold the building in 2002.

The council voted 6-0 at its Dec. 13 meeting in favor of renaming a section of Fourth Street as Kim Tilley Street.