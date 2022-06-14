Still have questions about Sand Springs' bond proposal? We'll get answers for you

Sand Springs voters will go to the polls June 28 to decide on a nearly $16 million municipal bond package.

The four-part proposal would touch nearly every aspect of Sand Springs civic life, from a new animal shelter and dog park plus improvements to parks for humans citywide to updated storm sirens, street overlay projects and downtown streetscaping.

City leaders have spoken to numerous community groups, held block parties and flooded social media with information about the four propositions, but perhaps questions remain.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to get those questions answered for you. Email any questions you have to news@sandspringsleader.com no later than noon this Friday, June 17, and we’ll take them straight to the top.

Questions and answers will be published online early next week at sandspringsleader.com and in the June 22 print edition of the Leader. All questions will be presented anonymously.

You can also read about the four propositions here:

The bond package’s total cost — $15,725,000 — would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

