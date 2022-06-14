 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Still have questions about Sand Springs' bond proposal? We'll get answers for you

  • Updated
  • 0

Sand Springs voters will go to the polls June 28 to decide on a nearly $16 million municipal bond package.

The four-part proposal would touch nearly every aspect of Sand Springs civic life, from a new animal shelter and dog park plus improvements to parks for humans citywide to updated storm sirens, street overlay projects and downtown streetscaping.

City leaders have spoken to numerous community groups, held block parties and flooded social media with information about the four propositions, but perhaps questions remain.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to get those questions answered for you. Email any questions you have to news@sandspringsleader.com no later than noon this Friday, June 17, and we’ll take them straight to the top.

Questions and answers will be published online early next week at sandspringsleader.com and in the June 22 print edition of the Leader. All questions will be presented anonymously.

People are also reading…

You can also read about the four propositions here:

Proposition 1: City devoting largest chunk of bond proposal to street improvements

Proposition 2: As Sand Springs animal shelter has expanded its mission, it has also outgrown its space

Proposition 2: 'Aging fleet' of storm sirens needs replacement, Sand Springs city leaders say

Proposition 3: Sand Springs bond package backers banking on parks' popularity

Proposition 4: Sand Springs bond package: Proposition 4 has the kitchen sink

The bond package’s total cost — $15,725,000 — would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert