State's driver's license offices are extending their hours to combat backlog

The Department of Public Safety has extended hours at its driver’s license offices across the state in an effort to serve more customers and alleviate the backlog at driver’s license offices.

As an example, two offices in Oklahoma City and the Tulsa Eastgate location all stayed open until 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 and were able to serve hundreds of customers who otherwise would not have been seen.

Extended services are being offered by appointment only to ensure that resources are being used efficiently. Participating locations will change daily and will span the state. Locations will be based on the availability of employees who can commit to working extended hours. Masks must be worn at all times.

“DPS continues working diligently to find additional solutions to provide prompt service to the citizens of Oklahoma,” Commissioner John Scully said. “We have worked with the governor and the Legislature to expand the services available at tag agencies and vocational technical schools.”

Scully said extending hours at driver’s license locations “is our latest effort to reduce the backlog at our offices.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order last month aimed at expanding tag agents’ ability to renew or replace commercial driver’s licenses.