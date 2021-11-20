State Health Department does about-face on community COVID data

Carter said he knew of no workaround to get the data that the state briefly withheld.

“I do not think there would be any way around it, so I am appreciative that they are helping keep our citizens informed,” he said. “Knowledge is power.”

On Friday, a day after the state announced its reconsideration, Carter once again informed his community of its current status with regard to COVID-19.

“The OSDH has started to release city specific data again, and I am appreciative of their efforts,” he wrote in an email to municipal leaders and others.

The data — covering the expanded period of Nov. 3-19 — show an increase of 340 active cases and 41 additional deaths across the Tulsa metro area.

In Sand Springs, deaths increased by three, bringing the city’s COVID death toll to 107.

The city’s current infection count is 86, an increase of 20 over the previous reporting period, the data show.

Deaths increased during the reporting period in all but three of the 10 Tulsa metro-area municipalities. Infections also increased in seven of the 10 municipalities, the data show.