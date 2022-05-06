 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State COVID-19 numbers still inching up

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending April 30, reported May 5

New cases, seven-day average: 121 (up from 98 the previous week)

New cases, week ending April 30: 850 (up from 686 the previous week)

Active cases: 1,614 (up from 1,292 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,041,394 (up from 1,039,953 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,940 (up from 15,897 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

No new infections reported for the week ending May 6.

