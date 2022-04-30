State COVID-19 numbers continue inching up; SSPS reports no new cases

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending April 23, reported April 27
New cases, seven-day average: 98 (up from 71 the previous week)
New cases, week ending April 23: 686 (up from 498 the previous week)
Active cases: 1,292 (up from 979 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,039,953 (up from 1,038,224 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,897 (up from 15,815 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Sand Springs Public Schools:
No new infections reported for the week ending April 29.
