State COVID-19 cases

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending May 14, reported May 19
New cases, seven-day average: 198 (up from 149 the previous week)
New cases, week ending May 14:
1,388 (up from 1,046 the previous week)
Active cases: 2,621 (up from 2,040 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,045,574 (up from 1,043,536 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,050 (up from 15,996 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Sand Springs Public Schools:
No new infections were reported for the week ending May 20. This will be the last report for the school year.
