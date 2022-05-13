 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State COVID-19 cases still increasing; SSPS reports one new case

  Updated
  • 0

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending May 7, reported May 12

New cases, seven-day average: 149 (up from 121 the previous week)

New cases, week ending May 7: 1,046 (up from 850 the previous week)

Active cases: 2,040 (up from 1,614 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,043,536 (up from 1,041,394 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,996 (up from 15,940 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

One new infection reported at Limestone Technology Academy for the week ending May 13.

Concerned about COVID-19?

