State colleges announce fall honor rolls

Some Oklahoma colleges have reported students making the honor roll for the fall semester. The following students are all from Sand Springs:
Oklahoma State University
President’s Honor Roll: Cheyenne Bartling, Olivia Bunch, Caleb Bundy, Elizabeth Gresham, Mary Higgins, Chezney Kelley, Chase Lane, Sarah Martin, Christopher McKinney, Christopher Spellings and Joshua Taber.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Jae Anthony-Wilson, Lindsey Bandl, Madison Burris, Cloe Campfield, Katherine Campfield, Sabina Correa, Tyler Dudley, Cole Durkee, Aliyah England, Brooklyn Evans, Brookelyn Flores, Kyler Gaylor, Kennedy Goggin, Jarred Hayes, Allie Hollon, Kayce Ingram, Jillian Landers, Makenzie Massey, Emma McFarland, Aaron McKnight, Cooper Mock, Madison Neighbors, Beecher Owens, Emily Schlehuber, Lindsey Smith, Michael Somdecerff, Matthew Speed, Abigail Stein, Haley Stuckey, Riley Turner, Seth Villines, Thomas Wallace, Madison Ward, Nikki West and Brock Youngblood.
University of Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll: Joseph Bouchard, Beau Bratcher, Kyler Clark, Rilee Hanan and Blake Winchester.
Honor Roll: William Bouchard, Carley Boyd, Brenden Broermann, Allison Eagles, Taryn Fugate, Rachel Hines, Nichol Isobe, Chandler Lindsey, Kailyn Merchant, Elizabeth Moore, Chloe Tolbert and Elizabeth Watts.
Northeastern State University
President’s Honor Roll: Allyson Beard, Anderson Lough, Daniel Poletek, Jennifer Siegel, Katelyn Millican, Kristian Fairchild, Kristin Shipley, Leah Hancock, Makenzie Dewitt, Morgan Fuson, Nathan Hall, Rebecca Rutledge and Savannah Dewitt.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Rebeka Aldridge, Chase Beal-Sharp, Cameron Clemons, William Garner, Kayla Hall, Leslie Meyer and Kendall Wise.
University of Central Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll: Jayden Anderson, Austin Cauley, Logan Flake, Katelyn Gonzales, Allison Ornelas and Mackenzie Thompson.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Keely Brock and Alexis Lutsey Countryman.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
President’s Honorable Mention Honor Roll (graduate and post-graduate students): Margaret Rosales.