Sand Springs Public Schools Transportation Director Jennifer Hayes knows what it’s like to be a kid on a meandering path, uncertain about the future. In many ways, she was that kid.

That’s a big part of why she enjoys her job with the Sand Springs school district, she said — because she sees faculty and staff members working hard to help students get on the right path for them.

“I love the programming here. The things that (Superintendent Sherry) Durkee does, and the things our leadership does to personalize and really form programs to reach students and help them discover their talents — sometimes that’s rare,” she said.

“It’s easy to help the kids who know what they want to do. It’s harder to help kids discover what they want to do. And I was probably one of those kids,” Hayes said. “I’m a transportation director, and I honestly can say I don’t know anybody who said, ‘I’m going to grow up to be a transportation director.’

“But my path just took me here.”

Hayes likes to say she’s living life backward. At 52, she’s weeks away from graduating with a master of business administration degree from Northeastern State University after having gone back to school at 47.

She’s not bucking for a promotion or angling for a better job, and she said she has no plans to leave Sand Springs Public Schools. She just understands the value of a degree better now.

Hayes previously ran a nonprofit children’s camp and had a lot of public interaction with civic organizations and the like.

“But what I found was that education mattered to a lot of people,” she said. “While I was a successful business owner,” without a college degree, she still was frequently dismissed.

So getting a degree “was always something that was on the back burner that I wanted to do.”

Performing in a college talent show might or might not have been on Hayes’ back burner, but it’s exactly that experience that has allowed her to put an exclamation mark at the end of her successful college career.

Although she had attended the University of Central Oklahoma in her younger days on a vocal performance scholarship, she struggled to see career opportunities and eventually moved on, relegating singing “pretty much to church worship teams.”

But then NSU came calling. The college recently invited students to try out for one of five slots to perform at its annual fundraising gala, called The Emerald, which raises money for scholarships. Attendees at the gala would vote for the best of the five performers, and whichever won would get a year’s free tuition, fees and books at NSU.

“As I’m nearing the end of school and wanting to get my nose out of the books, which was a safe place to be, I’m kind of venturing back out there again and figuring out what I would like to do,” Hayes said.

So when the scholarship opportunity came along, she thought it would be a good way to repay some of her substantial student loans. She sent in a video audition and was called back for a second audition.

It was there that NSU officials told her the scholarship couldn’t be applied retroactively. She could still participate in the competition, but if she won, she’d have to give away the prize.

And then Hayes was chosen as one of the five finalists, so a decision that had been hypothetical suddenly became real.

With her own children not interested in the scholarship, she decided that if she won, she would give it to a graduating Charles Page High School senior.

“It almost was more motivating to compete with the idea of giving it away. A full year to NSU with books and fees is a big deal — it’s at least 15 grand,” Hayes said.

“That changed the nerves. Now the nerves are not about me,” she said. “I’m still nervous about getting in front of people, but now I have a purpose.”

Hayes performed “I Will Always Love You” — the anthem-like Whitney Houston version of it — at Saturday’s gala in Tahlequah. Although she admits to being her own worst critic, by all accounts, she was a smashing success.

Unfortunately, she didn’t come away from the competition as the winner. Abby Troyer of Adair, a freshman majoring in elementary education with plans to go into teaching, won the prize.

The entire experience left Hayes feeling like anything but a loser, however.

“I was just amazed by the amount of detail and thought behind what they (NSU) were doing. You can’t envision the level … as far as how NSU put that together for the performers. It was just a first-class deal,” she said, adding that the university put stars on their dressing room doors, made their favorite snacks and drinks available, and even provided a “green room.”

“It made me feel very special and valued, and for me, it was the icing on the cake of being in school this late in life,” she said. “I didn’t win, but it was amazing.”

And just as Hayes takes pride in Sand Springs Public Schools’ efforts to reach students individually, she said that throughout her college experience at NSU, she has felt the same care.

“They have made me feel like the only student at times,” she said, “and that’s a great quality.”