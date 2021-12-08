SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Tera Elledge, Limestone Technology Academy

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Here is the fifth of the 12 profiles.
Name: Tera Elledge
School: Limestone Technology Academy
Subject matter: English language arts and social studies
Years as a teacher: 7th year
Years with SSPS: 7th year
What excites you about teaching?I get excited when students are enthusiastic about learning! I thoroughly enjoy hearing students talk about an up-and-coming lesson or activity we are doing in class. I enjoy hearing my students talking amongst their peers about something fun we did in class.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?One of the hardest things we’ve experienced while teaching during a pandemic is the revolving door of students coming and going in/out of the classroom throughout the year. At any given moment we may be getting work ready for a student who will be out for several days due to quarantine or be given a large pile of assignments to grade when someone returns from their quarantine. This is all on top of the normal absences and work scope that occurs throughout the year.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?Something I’ve learned is to give myself some grace. Things don’t always go as planned; technology won’t always work; students won’t always be engaged. It’s okay if you do not get through everything that’s on the lesson plan. There’s always tomorrow.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?I honestly don’t remember what I thought teaching would be like when I was attending college. Something I didn’t realize was how much pressure there is on student testing.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?I have learned to build relationships early. I’ve learned that at the end of the day, education, skills or projects do not matter if you do not have a good relationship.