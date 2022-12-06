SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Taylor Grippando

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Taylor Grippando

School: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

Subject matter: Third grade

Years as a teacher: Five

Years with SSPS: Five

What excites you about teaching?: One of my favorite things each year is building new relationships. Some of my students do not have a constant positive influence in their lives, and I love to provide that for them during their time here in my classroom. I enjoy supplying a safe and secure environment to learn and grow in!

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: I was naive enough to start this profession believing I would spend most of my time teaching. That’s only about half of the job!

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: To laugh! Sometimes their carefree attitude amazes me, and I strive to be more like a 3rd grader each day.