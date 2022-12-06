SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Stephenie Sivadon

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Stephenie Sivadon

School: Limestone Technology Academy

Subject matter: Title 1-Intervention

Years as a teacher: 28

Years with SSPS: 28

What excites you about teaching?: Teaching is a very exciting profession! Every day is different, with new successes and challenges. I am in a unique position, in that I teach reading and math intervention. This allows me to see the students' growth, not only in a school year, but throughout their elementary years. Being able to witness those “light bulb” moments for my students is very rewarding! I get to develop relationships with my students, some from kindergarten through 5th grade. I am very blessed to be able to be a part of their lives for several years and watch them grow as unique individuals and students. Even after my students leave Limestone, I am able to follow their success in middle school, high school, and beyond. The progress, success, and relationships with my students that I am able to develop are what make teaching exciting.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: I have always enjoyed being around children. As a teenager, I always volunteered in my church’s vacation Bible school and our kids camp. I still love being around kids! They are so much fun and a joy, and that is how I thought teaching would be. I did not realize that one of the challenges in teaching is the constant change. From new legislation, mandates, curriculum, research findings, teaching methods, technology, and software, education is constantly changing. There is always something to learn and work on. There is never a point in the school year where you can say, “I’m caught up!” It is an ever-changing job. An example is when we went to distance learning during the pandemic. In one week, we pivoted from in-person instruction to teaching on Google Classroom and Google Meets. Our leadership was amazing, providing us with training and the tools we needed to do our jobs in a totally new way.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: One of the most important things that my students teach me is how to love and encourage others. Children have such pure hearts and have genuine concern for other people. I have seen students who are going through hard times being encouraged by their peers. I was having an off day once, and one of my students noticed and asked what was wrong and if she could do anything. They are very intuitive and want others to be happy. Just last week, one of my kindergarten students said something about a situation in her life, and one little boy put his arm around her and told her something positive about the situation. It is an amazing thing to witness! We focus on a different character trait every month, and two students who exemplify that trait are voted as our Sandite Heroes. I can say that many of our students show the traits of empathy and kindness daily, and that is how they teach me.