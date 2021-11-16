SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Sandy Gilstrap, Sixth Grade Center

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Following is the first of the 12 profiles.
Name: Sandy Gilstrap
School: Sixth Grade Center
Subject: science
Years as a teacher: 16
Years with SSPS: 13
What excites you about teaching?
Teaching is an ever-changing job! Every day being different banishes boredom. You have to adjust and adapt for each student and each class. It may be a subject or skill you’ve taught numerous times, but you never know what or how it will stick. Plus, after teaching pre-K and middle school for several years, I have some great stories! You never know what they are going to say or do.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?
I am an extrovert by nature. I need interaction and communication that in-person education has. While distance learning, I feel like we all (students, teachers and administration) felt the sting of loneliness. As wonderful as technology (Google Meets, Zoom) is, it does not build the type of relationships that face-to-face, in-class instruction creates. Walking down the halls greeting my people, seeing work hung, students smiling and chatting with peers is what gives school its life. So not being exposed to that energy every day was difficult.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?
After having to make and watch video lessons the last few years, I learned that I can’t stand my voice recorded and that I will never win American Idol, although I do tell my students to hold onto my autograph, because I’m going to be a famous country music singer when I grow up!
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?
I never knew that we would be so much more than educators to our students. We are teachers, parent figures, creators, actors, counselors, nurses, cops, copy machine mechanics and so much more!
What is something you have learned from a student or students?