SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Sandy Gilstrap, Sixth Grade Center

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?

I am an extrovert by nature. I need interaction and communication that in-person education has. While distance learning, I feel like we all (students, teachers and administration) felt the sting of loneliness. As wonderful as technology (Google Meets, Zoom) is, it does not build the type of relationships that face-to-face, in-class instruction creates. Walking down the halls greeting my people, seeing work hung, students smiling and chatting with peers is what gives school its life. So not being exposed to that energy every day was difficult.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?

After having to make and watch video lessons the last few years, I learned that I can’t stand my voice recorded and that I will never win American Idol, although I do tell my students to hold onto my autograph, because I’m going to be a famous country music singer when I grow up!

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?

I never knew that we would be so much more than educators to our students. We are teachers, parent figures, creators, actors, counselors, nurses, cops, copy machine mechanics and so much more!