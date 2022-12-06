SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Reanna Barr

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Reanna Barr

School: Angus Valley Elementary School

Subject matter: Math and science

Years as a teacher: 11

Years with SSPS: 4

What excites you about teaching?: The most exciting thing about teaching is to see a student’s love for learning overflow into the classroom. One enthusiastic smile or comment can ignite a whole class’ passion to learn. Seeing that spark ignite is truly amazing!

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: I thought teaching would have an exceeding amount of positive parental support. I believed that my classroom would be supported and lifted up by a positive outlook on education through parental contribution. I have learned that when parental interest is on the negative side, it truly affects the student on many levels. These days I feel that we have a higher negative outlook coming into the classroom through the students. I feel that I’m questioned more, rather than positively supported.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: My students have taught me many things over the years! They have taught me that Wednesday is the best day to eat in the cafeteria, that being silly is a good thing, that they are immune to cold weather, and that everyone deserves multiple chances! When you’re in a room for hours upon days you teach each other many things! Some of those things are mind blowing, and some are good cuisine recommendations! You never know what you’re going to learn from them!