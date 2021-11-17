SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Pam Eubanks, Pratt Elementary School

Last year was very difficult. One reason was the mandatory use of masks. They kept me from seeing my students’ faces and not truly hearing them sing clearly and with smiles and joy. Also when entire classes had to be gone 10-14 days due to quarantine, we were prohibited from having our usual programs and celebrations. Plus the quarantines kept our parents and other guests from being in the building.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?

Creativity is a powerful tool that I and my students learned to utilize in different ways. I created new music units I had not taught before, and the students were enthusiastic about learning and enjoying music in new ways. I also needed ways to interact with students before school like I normally did in a regular year. Giving out masks in the lobby and greeting students each morning was a blessing to me. Being versatile was so important as a teacher and student.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?