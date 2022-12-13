 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Neely Horn

Name: Neely Horn

School: Tulsa Boys’ Home

Subject matter: English

Years as a teacher: 21

Years with SSPS: 21

What excites you about teaching?: Seeing the look on the face of a student when he/she finally realizes they are smart.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: I knew it would be rewarding. However, I didn’t realize just how rewarding it would be. I have many relationships with former students who have become phenomenal adults. Seeing them graduate from college, get married, have children of their own, etc., never fails to continue that feeling of pride I have for their accomplishments. It is as if teaching is the gift that keeps giving.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: Teaching TBH students, in particular, has taught me that every day truly is a new day. I cannot dwell on anything that happened yesterday.

