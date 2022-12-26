SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Melissa Nelson

Related content Sand Springs Public Schools announces 12 Site Teachers of the Year

Name: Melissa Nelson

School: Pratt Elementary School

Subject matter: 3rd grade

Years as a teacher: 15

Years with SSPS: 18

What excites you about teaching?: I have always loved school and learning new things. So I get excited when I can foster a learning environment that develops a student’s love for learning and encourages innovation and creativity. I want them to remain curious and motivated to learn. I enjoy helping students identify their strengths and how those strengths can be used to help others in our class, school, and community.

I love collaborating and learning from my outstanding colleagues at Pratt! I am so fortunate to rub elbows with the best in the profession. They inspire me every day!

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: Teaching is not only about laying a solid academic foundation. It is about supporting students and families. It is encouraging, shaping, and molding students. Teachers love, challenge, and guide students daily.

I started my journey in teaching 15 years ago as a service to the amazing community I am fortunate to call home for 26 years now. I have always enjoyed connecting with my students and their families. It is truly a joint effort that ultimately benefits the student. Every year I am blessed by those relationships!

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: My students inspire me every day to do my best. Having positive relationships is important in shaping a classroom environment where each child feels supported. I believe that in order to be an effective teacher you also must be willing to learn and adjust. This is not only in response to the individual needs of each student, but also to the evolving world of technology, new teaching strategies, or new curriculum.

I am encouraged each time I see my students preserve through something that challenges them or to see them engage in random acts of kindness. These things serve as great reminders to show kindness and grace to others.

Name: Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme

School: Charles Page Freshman Academy

Subject matter: Freshman English

Years as a teacher: 8

Years with SSPS: 8

What excites you about teaching?: The most exciting thing about teaching is making a positive impact on students. My philosophy is teaching with kindness. Literary analysis isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but being treated kindly is.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: Teaching is exactly what I thought it would be. I decided I wanted to be a teacher when I was very young and started preparing. I paid close attention to every teacher I had and asked questions along the way so that I would be ready.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: My students have taught me to find the best in people — including myself.

Name: Madison Orme

School: Early Childhood Education Center

Subject matter: Prekindergarten

Years as a teacher: 7

Years with SSPS: 4

What excites you about teaching? Pre-K is a magical time for kids; there are new discoveries around every corner. I love getting to be a part of my students’ first experiences with school and helping to foster a love of learning. Seeing them excited to learn makes me excited to teach.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be? As a 3rd generation teacher, I had a pretty good idea of what I was getting into when it came to teaching. My parents are both retired teachers and made the field of education look pretty appealing. I am happy to be carrying on the tradition.

What is something you have learned from a student or students? Every day brings unexpected learning experiences and opportunities in Pre-K. My kiddos show me every day that playing is learning!