SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Megan Sowers, Garfield STEAM Academy

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?

The hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic is finding ways to make learning hands-on. In my classroom, students learn with hands-on activities as well as collaborative work with partners. The pandemic has made me rethink how I present some of these things to students online.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?

Something I have learned about myself while teaching during the pandemic is that I need the students just as much as they need me. We both learn from each other in our classroom.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?

When I first started teaching 10 years ago, I thought it was all about shaping the minds of the future. Now that I am in my 10th year of teaching, I think teaching is more about nourishing the love of education and teaching students to explore the things that make them curious or ask questions.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?