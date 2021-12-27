SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Megan Sowers, Garfield STEAM Academy

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Following is the 10th of the 12 profiles.
Name: Megan Sowers
School: Garfield STEAM Academy
Subject matter: Second grade
Years as a teacher: I am in my 10th year of teaching.
Years with SSPS: This is my fourth year teaching at Sand Springs Public Schools.
What excites you about teaching?
There are two things that excite me about teaching. The first thing that excites me is seeing students have that lightbulb moment, especially when they have been working hard on that skill/concept. The second thing that excites me is knowing that somehow I’ve in some way contributed to their academic and social success to make them productive members of society.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?
The hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic is finding ways to make learning hands-on. In my classroom, students learn with hands-on activities as well as collaborative work with partners. The pandemic has made me rethink how I present some of these things to students online.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?
Something I have learned about myself while teaching during the pandemic is that I need the students just as much as they need me. We both learn from each other in our classroom.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?
When I first started teaching 10 years ago, I thought it was all about shaping the minds of the future. Now that I am in my 10th year of teaching, I think teaching is more about nourishing the love of education and teaching students to explore the things that make them curious or ask questions.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?
Something I have learned from my students during my years of teaching is that students just want someone to listen to them and give them the same amount of respect that adults expect from students. They have feelings and their own opinions, and they are inquisitive, just like anyone else.
Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen…