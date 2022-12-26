SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Madison Orme

Related content Sand Springs Public Schools announces 12 Site Teachers of the Year

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Madison Orme

School: Early Childhood Education Center

Subject matter: Prekindergarten

Years as a teacher: 7

Years with SSPS: 4

What excites you about teaching? Pre-K is a magical time for kids; there are new discoveries around every corner. I love getting to be a part of my students’ first experiences with school and helping to foster a love of learning. Seeing them excited to learn makes me excited to teach.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be? As a 3rd generation teacher, I had a pretty good idea of what I was getting into when it came to teaching. My parents are both retired teachers and made the field of education look pretty appealing. I am happy to be carrying on the tradition.

What is something you have learned from a student or students? Every day brings unexpected learning experiences and opportunities in Pre-K. My kiddos show me every day that playing is learning!