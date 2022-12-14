SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Kay Jackson

What excites you about teaching?: The fact that every day is a brand-new adventure makes teaching exciting to me. As a teacher, you organize your day, down to the precise time allotted for each activity, lesson, assignment, and assessment, all the while thinking, “Yeah, right!” It is hard to plan for the unpredictable nature of 300 or so 11- and 12-year-old 6th graders on any given day, so you just go with it and be in the moment. Sometimes those moments turn out to be a better lesson than previously planned.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: Teaching is definitely not like I thought it would be. There is much more to being a teacher than just teaching. I always tell my students that I consider myself their school mom. I explain that their parents expect me to take care of them, not only to make sure they are learning but also for their safety and behavior. So I have over 300 children to take care of every year. About 140 of those 300 are in my classroom on a daily basis. It’s like the nursery rhyme, “There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; She Had So Many Children, She Didn’t Know What to Do.” Well, teachers know what to do, but it takes perseverance and prayer.