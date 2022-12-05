SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Katy Edmonson

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: When I first entered the field as a fresh out of college 23-year-old, I wasn’t expecting it to be as intense as it is. People often ask why teachers need 3 months off, and it is because we do a job that uses ALL of your being to do it well. You are emotionally, physically, mentally ENGAGED all day with around 150 kids. You have to be “on your game” all the time, which is exhausting — very fulfilling but overwhelmingly exhausting. Also, there’s not really any way to leave work at work. Grading, lesson plans and issues with students are on your mind and/or taking up time during your “off hours.”