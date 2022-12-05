SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Katy Edmonson

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.
The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.
Name: Katy Edmonson
School: Clyde Boyd Middle School
Subject matter: 8th grade ELA
Years as a teacher: 18
Years with SSPS: 14
What excites you about teaching?: The sheer amount of potential I get to work with every day.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: When I first entered the field as a fresh out of college 23-year-old, I wasn’t expecting it to be as intense as it is. People often ask why teachers need 3 months off, and it is because we do a job that uses ALL of your being to do it well. You are emotionally, physically, mentally ENGAGED all day with around 150 kids. You have to be “on your game” all the time, which is exhausting — very fulfilling but overwhelmingly exhausting. Also, there’s not really any way to leave work at work. Grading, lesson plans and issues with students are on your mind and/or taking up time during your “off hours.”
What is something you have learned from a student or students?: A good work ethic, the ability to take instruction and resiliency win over “smart” when determining academic success!