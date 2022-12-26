SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme

Related content Sand Springs Public Schools announces 12 Site Teachers of the Year

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme

School: Charles Page Freshman Academy

Subject matter: Freshman English

Years as a teacher: 8

Years with SSPS: 8

What excites you about teaching?: The most exciting thing about teaching is making a positive impact on students. My philosophy is teaching with kindness. Literary analysis isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but being treated kindly is.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: Teaching is exactly what I thought it would be. I decided I wanted to be a teacher when I was very young and started preparing. I paid close attention to every teacher I had and asked questions along the way so that I would be ready.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: My students have taught me to find the best in people — including myself.