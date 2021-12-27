SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center

There are so many hard things to go through during a normal school year. I didn’t understand how my students would learn online when virtual learning isn’t my first choice for teaching 4- to 5-year-olds. Limited internet access, guardians working most of the day, no time for virtual learning and multiple kids in a family sharing technology were so hard on families. I worried about my families and had self-doubt about whether my teaching was adequate enough.

I learned a 4- or 5-year-old could learn virtually! I was able to get quite a few of my students together to talk about their feelings and how they missed school. We were still able to sing, dance, learn math and the alphabet, but in a different setting. We coordinated a play date at Case Community Park. We even got together at the end of the school year to take graduation photos. I wanted to make sure “my friends” could have the best end to a not-so-normal year. I didn’t want to be cheated out of the last air high-five or hug at the end of the school year! I needed that hug to last me until the next time I could see them around Sand Springs.