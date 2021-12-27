SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Following is the 11th of the 12 profiles.
Name: Julie Waggoner
School: Early Childhood Education Center
Subject matter: I give young students the early learning foundation in social, emotional, prereading and early math experiences.
Years as a teacher: 9
Years with SSPS: 9
What excites you about teaching?
Sunrises bring a new day! No matter how exhausting, overwhelming or discouraging a school day can be, when I walk in the door at school I know I have another chance to build relationships that can improve academics and social/emotional skills in the Purple Bear classroom.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?
There are so many hard things to go through during a normal school year. I didn’t understand how my students would learn online when virtual learning isn’t my first choice for teaching 4- to 5-year-olds. Limited internet access, guardians working most of the day, no time for virtual learning and multiple kids in a family sharing technology were so hard on families. I worried about my families and had self-doubt about whether my teaching was adequate enough.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?
I learned a 4- or 5-year-old could learn virtually! I was able to get quite a few of my students together to talk about their feelings and how they missed school. We were still able to sing, dance, learn math and the alphabet, but in a different setting. We coordinated a play date at Case Community Park. We even got together at the end of the school year to take graduation photos. I wanted to make sure “my friends” could have the best end to a not-so-normal year. I didn’t want to be cheated out of the last air high-five or hug at the end of the school year! I needed that hug to last me until the next time I could see them around Sand Springs.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?
I wasn’t prepared to hear the tough judgment about teachers and administration, especially during the walkout and the pandemic. It’s discouraging to be scrutinized by parents about why a certain decision was made, especially when it doesn’t benefit everyone. The comments were a chance for me to read how families are affected differently and learn what is important to families in the community. I try my hardest not to take the negative comments to heart, but I do. What I am able to do is advocate for what is right for my students and fellow teachers. Educating children is not easy, but it is so rewarding at the end of the day!
What is something you have learned from a student or students?
Never give up. I have been yelled at, kicked, punched and bit many times during my nine years of teaching. The students who are struggling the most need their teacher village not to give up on them. I have had to dig deep for months on end to see the many talents and gifts of my most-difficult students. Beneath the tough exterior, I found the most creative, smart and loving students who just wanted me to never give up on them.
