SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Jessica Sprague

Name: Jessica Sprague
School: Charles Page High School
Subject matter: Project Lead the Way engineering
Years as a teacher: 12
Years with SSPS: 6
What excites you about teaching?: Every day I get the opportunity to work with young people who are talented, funny, inspiring, and authentically themselves. What’s more exciting than that? These students, whether I have had them in my classroom or not, will soon be venturing out into society forging their own paths, embarking on their dreams and future careers, and continuing to define who they are amongst everyone else in this big world. The options that K-12 students have today to help guide them on their journeys are abundant, and those options continue to multiply. “Exciting” may not be the best fitting word in this context; maybe “electrifying” or “invigorating?” Every day that passes, a new opportunity emerges, and I get to be a part of sharing that “excitement” with students at Charles Page High School. What excites me is witnessing students live in the moment, struggle, and succeed while they find their passions and see their dreams.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: When I was a student, I thought teaching was methodical, routine, and logical. I even believed teachers and principals lived at school! I honestly never thought I would be a teacher, but I am beyond grateful that I am. Because now I know that “teaching” is so much more than just showing up at school to deliver content-packed lessons, grading, attending meetings, etc. Teaching is trusting, listening, learning, growing, dreaming, struggling … and maybe feeling like you live at school, sometimes.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?: Authenticity. Getting to know a thousand or more students over the past twelve years has taught me that being who you are, how you are, and expressing how you feel each day is so important; masking your feelings for the sake of others will only bring you further down.