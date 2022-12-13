SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Jessica Sprague

What excites you about teaching?: Every day I get the opportunity to work with young people who are talented, funny, inspiring, and authentically themselves. What’s more exciting than that? These students, whether I have had them in my classroom or not, will soon be venturing out into society forging their own paths, embarking on their dreams and future careers, and continuing to define who they are amongst everyone else in this big world. The options that K-12 students have today to help guide them on their journeys are abundant, and those options continue to multiply. “Exciting” may not be the best fitting word in this context; maybe “electrifying” or “invigorating?” Every day that passes, a new opportunity emerges, and I get to be a part of sharing that “excitement” with students at Charles Page High School. What excites me is witnessing students live in the moment, struggle, and succeed while they find their passions and see their dreams.