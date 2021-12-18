SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Jerie Carter, Angus Valley Elementary School

I would have to say that the hardest thing about teaching during the pandemic is reaching all of the kids through virtual learning. Sometimes kids were quarantined as a class and sometimes individually. I like to be in front of my kids teaching. It was extremely challenging teaching through a computer. I need to see all of their faces. I like to watch that lightbulb turn on when something is understood, especially after a struggle of mastering the skill. A good lesson for me is not on a computer or through a Google Meet. This year has been better as far as the quarantines go, but the loss my kids have faced has been real. COVID has taken many family members of my students this year. I can't be "just" their teacher, I have to know where they are at emotionally. My class in particular has been through a lot. I have to check in with them because they are trying to process what is happening to their family and try to learn at the same time. If they don't check in with me, they can worry throughout the day and not feel comfortable to talk to me about it. This is that trust again that is necessary.