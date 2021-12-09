SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Jennifer Ennis, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?

The hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic is teaching reading with a mask. Since I teach reading intervention, I need to see what the mouths of the students are doing to make sure they are saying things correctly. It was very challenging at the beginning, but, as time has passed, teaching reading has almost gone back to normal.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?

I have always been a teacher who perseveres. However, in the pandemic, I have learned that I need to stay more diligent than ever. In addition to teaching reading intervention, I also handle the Title I documentation for my school. In doing so, I need to be aware of all the details and documentation required by the state.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?