SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Jennifer Ennis, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Here is the seventh of the 12 profiles.
Name: Jennifer Ennis
School: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
Subject matter: Reading
Years as a teacher: 13
Years with SSPS: 8
What excites you about teaching?
Seeing the students grow each day excites me about teaching. In teaching reading intervention, the reading process is usually a little slower than in the regular classroom. I love to see the student's face light up when they are able to read a word, then a phrase, then a sentence. Confidence can be seen through their eyes and even their body movements.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?
The hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic is teaching reading with a mask. Since I teach reading intervention, I need to see what the mouths of the students are doing to make sure they are saying things correctly. It was very challenging at the beginning, but, as time has passed, teaching reading has almost gone back to normal.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?
I have always been a teacher who perseveres. However, in the pandemic, I have learned that I need to stay more diligent than ever. In addition to teaching reading intervention, I also handle the Title I documentation for my school. In doing so, I need to be aware of all the details and documentation required by the state.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?
During my first years of teaching, it was not like I thought it would be. I thought I could come in, present my lessons and everyone would learn. Boy was I wrong! That's why I love what I do — reading intervention. Reading intervention allows me to teach reading, at a slower pace, and work with eight small groups of children on a daily basis.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?
Something I have learned from my students is their relentless love for each other. Students can be in an argument one minute and the next they are best friends again. This has taught me even though things might not be good in this minute, the next minute can change.