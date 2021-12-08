SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Christy Bouchard, Charles Page High School

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year. Following is the fourth of the 12 profiles.
Name: Christy Bouchard
School: Charles Page High School
Subject matter: Biology and pre-AP biology
Years as a teacher: 14
Years with SSPS: 4
What excites you about teaching?I love watching students’ eyes light up with understanding as they learn, especially in hands-on activities. Students often have book knowledge but lack application knowledge. Teaching them how to use basic and advanced lab equipment, then watching them work hard to process and understand the results from labs brings me great joy. I love teaching how to use a microscope, then hearing the kids exclaim with amazement as they bring the microscopic object into focus. Every year, I give my students several opportunities to plant things. Many of our kids have never had the opportunity to plant anything. A couple of weeks ago, we planted daffodils. Next spring, the students will see the daffodils sprout and bloom. In January, we will plant carrot seeds in old aquariums and watch them grow down the sides. In May, we will harvest the carrots and eat them. The learning that happens during hands-on activities brings me great joy.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?The hardest part about teaching during a pandemic in the early days was the fear. Fear that something I did or neglected to do in my classroom could allow the contagion to spread and students would become sick. Fear that I would take the illness home to my husband, to my parents. Fear that we would lose many people. The next hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic was wondering about my students when they were not at school. Several of our students do not have stable home lives, so I was concerned about the extended absences brought on by exposure and quarantine. It was difficult when I did not hear from them for several days because I worried that they may be sick or someone in their family may be sick. I was worried that their parents may have lost their jobs so they may not have enough food at home.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?I learned I am a resilient and flexible educator, bending at a moment’s notice between in-person and distance learning, but that was only possible because of the hard work, training, and infrastructure provided by our administration and IT department. The encouragement we received as CPHS teachers from Mr. Trout, Mr. Bivin, Mr. Ray and Ms. Sanders was pivotal to my success.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?Fresh out of college, I was not expecting to develop deep connections with my students. I thought it would be simple. I would teach and discipline when needed, and they would learn. Instead, I found that teaching is the hardest job I could ever love with my whole heart. It is harder than I ever imagined it would be. It is physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting. Some days, my heart is simply broken by the struggles of my students. Other times, my heart soars because of my students’ successes. This is simply where I’m supposed to be. My heart was made for this job.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?My students teach me again and again about the great hope found in the next generation. They are their own generation with their own strengths and faults. They have a strong desire for purpose and meaning. They are largely inclusive and sharing, often helping their peers. They want to be understood. Additionally, many students enjoy the long-standing traditions for teenagers like homecoming, prom, getting their license, finding their first job, even writing in cursive. My students have taught me that I shouldn’t believe what society says about kids these days.