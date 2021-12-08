SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Christy Bouchard, Charles Page High School

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?The hardest part about teaching during a pandemic in the early days was the fear. Fear that something I did or neglected to do in my classroom could allow the contagion to spread and students would become sick. Fear that I would take the illness home to my husband, to my parents. Fear that we would lose many people. The next hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic was wondering about my students when they were not at school. Several of our students do not have stable home lives, so I was concerned about the extended absences brought on by exposure and quarantine. It was difficult when I did not hear from them for several days because I worried that they may be sick or someone in their family may be sick. I was worried that their parents may have lost their jobs so they may not have enough food at home.