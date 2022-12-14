SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Caysie Yeatman

Name: Caysie Yeatman
School: Sand Springs Virtual Academy
Subject matter: 6th-12th grade
Years as a teacher: 8
Years with SSPS: 8
What excites you about teaching?: I love building relationships with students, especially students who often struggle with relating to their teachers.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?: I had a pretty good idea of what teaching would be like because my mom is a teacher. I grew up helping her set up and tear down her classroom and hearing her stories about teaching. I’ve always known that it’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it, and that is absolutely true. Teenagers aren’t as scary as they seem at first.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?: I learn a lot of slang, new music, and which social media app is still “cool,” but they really teach me a lot about grace and compassion. My students with the toughest exteriors are often the most understanding.