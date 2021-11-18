SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?

I am much more flexible than I thought I was. As teachers, we have had to turn on a dime for the last 20 months, and at first it was terrifying. I do not like change, but we have all found joy, even in the darkest moments.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?

I had a pretty good idea of what teaching would be like because my mom is a teacher. I grew up helping her set up and tear down her classroom and hearing her stories about teaching. I’ve always known that it’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it, and that is absolutely true. Teenagers aren’t as scary as they seem at first.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?

I learn a lot of slang, new music, and which social media app is still “cool,” but they really teach me a lot about grace and compassion. My students with the toughest exteriors are often the most understanding.

