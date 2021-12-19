SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Becky Painter School, Freshman Academy, Charles Page High School

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title. The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
Name: Becky Painter
School: Freshman Academy, Charles Page High School
Subject matter: English Language Arts
Years as a teacher: This is my 10th year
Years with SSPS: All of them have been with the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy
What excites you about teaching?
I am a true nerd for my subject area, so the part I find most exciting is when I feel like I’ve infected my students with some level of enthusiasm for a work of literature. Due to the overuse of standardized testing, quantitative reading programs, and just the way teenage brains work, we are encountering increased student resistance to any kind of reading or literacy curriculum. And it seems to get worse every year. So when we crack open Homer or Shakespeare, I have to dedicate a certain amount of time toward proving to students that they are qualified to be consumers of that material. So many of them genuinely believe they aren’t smart enough to understand it — and the real magic comes when they realize they actually like it.
What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?
Initially, it was adapting lessons and assignments to be consumable in three different ways (in-person, distance learning with internet and distance learning without internet). Then it evolved to become that and enforcing COVID safety protocols during classroom instruction (my district was in-person for all but one week during the 2020-21 school year). Then it became a tangled ball of those things and student emotional and behavioral fallout from the lack of social and academic structure over the last year and a half. Currently, I’d say morale is the biggest issue. Public education has been used as a political football for a long time by opportunists on both sides of the aisle. That problem certainly hasn’t been improved by the introduction of a highly politicized public health event that has impacted every aspect of society.
What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?
All teachers are learning our individual commitment thresholds this year. Everyone has their limit — the point at which we have nothing left to give — and everyone’s individual limit is valid. I check in with myself daily about where I am on that scale. Amid the changes and the protocols and the criticism (on top of all of the issues that already existed in this field), my focus has, so far, remained on my kids. That’s not to say I’ll never reach my own threshold, and I think it's more important than ever to be honest with ourselves about it, because the kids feel it when they have teachers who are miserable.
How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?
At the public schools I attended growing up, for the most part, a teacher’s authority in the classroom was assumed and absolute. Like it or lump it, that is not the reality today. There is no authority or control in a modern-day public school classroom that is not earned through trust-building with students.
What is something you have learned from a student or students?
Never underestimate the value of a kind word when it comes to teenagers (especially the challenging ones).