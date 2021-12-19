SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Becky Painter, Freshman Academy, Charles Page High School

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?

Initially, it was adapting lessons and assignments to be consumable in three different ways (in-person, distance learning with internet and distance learning without internet). Then it evolved to become that and enforcing COVID safety protocols during classroom instruction (my district was in-person for all but one week during the 2020-21 school year). Then it became a tangled ball of those things and student emotional and behavioral fallout from the lack of social and academic structure over the last year and a half. Currently, I’d say morale is the biggest issue. Public education has been used as a political football for a long time by opportunists on both sides of the aisle. That problem certainly hasn’t been improved by the introduction of a highly politicized public health event that has impacted every aspect of society.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?